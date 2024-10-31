News & Insights

Stocks

Chanjet Information Announces Leadership Change in Supervisory Role

October 31, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1588) has released an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. Zhang Peilin as a shareholder representative supervisor due to retirement, with Mr. Li Weimin proposed as his successor. Mr. Li, who has an extensive background in corporate management and has held various supervisory roles, is expected to be approved by shareholders at an upcoming general meeting. This leadership change is not anticipated to impact the company’s supervisory operations.

For further insights into HK:1588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.