Chanjet Information Announces Leadership Change in Supervisory Role

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1588) has released an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. Zhang Peilin as a shareholder representative supervisor due to retirement, with Mr. Li Weimin proposed as his successor. Mr. Li, who has an extensive background in corporate management and has held various supervisory roles, is expected to be approved by shareholders at an upcoming general meeting. This leadership change is not anticipated to impact the company’s supervisory operations.

For further insights into HK:1588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.