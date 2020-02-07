Markets
CYOU

Changyou Lifts Q4 Outlook On Better-than-expected Online Game Business

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese online game developer and operator Changyou.com (CYOU) Friday updated its fourth-quarter outlook, citing better than expected performance of its online game business, as well as a tax benefit of $19 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects net income attributable to the company to be between $57 million and $62 million or earnings per ADS between $1.06 and $1.15.

This compares with previous guidance of between $24 million and $29 million or between $0.45 and $0.54 per ADS.

Adjusted attributable net income is now expected to be between $60 million and $65 million or earnings per ADS between $1.07 and $1.16. The company previously expected earnings between $27 million and $32 million, or earnings per ADS between $0.50 and $0.60.

Total revenue is now expected to be between $130 million and $140 million, compared with the previous guidance of $100 million and $110 million.

Online game revenue would be between $125 million to $135 million, compared with the previous guidance of $95 million and $105 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYOU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular