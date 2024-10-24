News & Insights

Stocks

Changyou Alliance Rebrands for Global Expansion

October 24, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited is proposing to change its name to Changyou International Group Limited as it seeks to expand its digital points business into Hong Kong and international markets. This name change reflects the company’s shift in focus and aims to enhance its corporate identity, aligning with its growth strategy. The proposal awaits approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities.

For further insights into HK:1039 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.