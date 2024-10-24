Changyou Alliance Rebrands for Global Expansion

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited is proposing to change its name to Changyou International Group Limited as it seeks to expand its digital points business into Hong Kong and international markets. This name change reflects the company’s shift in focus and aims to enhance its corporate identity, aligning with its growth strategy. The proposal awaits approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities.

