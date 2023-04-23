Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group (2163) Price Target Increased by 31.37% to 6.83

The average one-year price target for Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group (2163) has been revised to 6.83 / share. This is an increase of 31.37% from the prior estimate of 5.20 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.77 to a high of 7.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.79% from the latest reported closing price of 3.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2163 is 0.01%, a decrease of 24.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 137K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2163 by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2163 by 23.80% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2163 by 19.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.