Changjiu Holdings Surpasses 100 Dealerships

Changjiu Holdings Limited (HK:6959) has released an update.

Changjiu Holdings Limited has announced a significant business milestone, having expanded its automobile dealership operation management services to over 100 dealerships. This achievement underscores the company’s leadership in the industry and reflects customer recognition and satisfaction. Changjiu is committed to further enhancing service quality, staying attuned to market trends, and fostering the growth of the automobile dealership industry.

