Changjiu Holdings Considers Special Dividend

Changjiu Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 12, 2024, to consider the approval of a special dividend. Investors are advised to be cautious as the special dividend is still pending board approval. Further details will be disclosed following the board meeting.

