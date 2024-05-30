News & Insights

Changjiu Holdings Considers Special Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Changjiu Holdings Limited (HK:6959) has released an update.

Changjiu Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 12, 2024, to consider the approval of a special dividend. Investors are advised to be cautious as the special dividend is still pending board approval. Further details will be disclosed following the board meeting.

