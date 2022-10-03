Changing Expectations: What's Happened to Retirement Expectations During the Pandemic?

The subject of retirement is always in vogue, principally because it affects everyone. Oddly, however, recent research indicates that those furthest from retirement, and theoretically less likely to be worried about it, are in fact more worried about it than the Baby Boomers, who are retiring at a rate of 10,000 a day.

Rocky Road

Some of this concern is driven by social economic factors. For instance, many Millennials, generally considered to be 25 to 43, have faced The Great Recession, the market swoon associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, and the prolonged downturn of 2022, with markets off 22% at its hoped-for trough in June. In concert with this volatility, Millennials have faced stagnant wages and a bifurcated job market that does not always offer upward mobility.

Gen Xers, generally considered to be 44 to 55, have not only faced those issues, but also the dotcom bust, which took 15 years to recover from.

Then The Pandemic

But these experiences have perhaps been overshadowed by the pandemic. While market swoons have had large financial consequences, the pandemic has provoked deeper concerns about the economy, job stability, work-life balance and housing. Not surprisingly, 64% of Millennials and 54% of Generation X are concerned about their retirement security according to a survey by The National Institute on Retirement Security.

But a majority of those most acutely facing the challenges of retirement amid these same circumstances, Baby Boomers, have not changed their plans for retirement according to a survey of Americans near retirement or recently retired conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts. Even fewer have made substantive changes to their retirement savings behavior, such as decreasing their lifestyle expenditures. Just 16% of Americans near retirement or recently retired said they planned to retire later.

These concerns, and lack of concerns, may be explained in part by the diminishment of defined benefits like pensions. And the concerns of Millennials and Gen Xers may have been exacerbated by the limited access to defined contribution plans. Gig workers, part-time workers, and employees with smaller companies have not had the same access to retirement plans, and have not had the guidance and resources that larger corporations offer their employees in the form of financial counseling and matching contributions.

Important Changes Coming

These challenges provide all the more importance to the Secure Act 2.0, a conglomeration of retirement legislation, having worked its way through the House, is now in the Senate. The act will represent a rebooting of retirement preparedness and largely, hopefully, address the fears and concerns of Millennials and Gen Xers that are now on display.

The four provisions of the act most likely to have a long-term and important impacts are:

New Flexibility for Required Minimum Distributions

Secure Act 2.0 increases the RMD age further to 73 in 2023 and 74 in 2030. This increase is an acknowledgement of the longevity of retirement. It helps ensure retirees have maximum flexibility to shepherd and manage their savings for a longer and more unpredictable retirement journey.

Supporting Student Loan Payments and Retirement Saving

This provision is intended to assist employees who may not be able to save for retirement because they are overwhelmed with student debt, and thus are missing out on available matching contributions from their retirement plans. Secure Act 2.0 would allow such employees to receive those matching contributions under a 401(k) plan, 403(b) plan, or SIMPLE IRA with respect to “qualified student loan payments.”

Improving Coverage for Part-Time Workers

This provision addresses a particularly important aspect of our new age of employment, encompassing all types of hybrids, part-time, and multi-job configurations. The new law will require employers to allow long-term, part-time workers to participate in their 401(k) plans. The legislative history on Secure Act 2.0 notes in particular that women are more likely to work part-time than men, thus making this new provision important for women in the workforce.

Expanding Automatic Enrollment and Implementing a 1% Annual Escalation in Contributions

One of the main reasons many Americans reach retirement age with little, or no savings is that too few workers are offered an opportunity to save through their employers. Auto-enrollment can significantly increase participation. Since first defined and approved by the Treasury Department in 1998, automatic enrollment has markedly boosted participation by eligible employees.

It seems Washington has put aside its partisan differences – at least for now – to make progress on retirement readiness in the United States. And none too soon. The potential benefits will offer a boost in confidence for the most worried cohorts, boomers and Millennials, but also the whole of American society.

The Promise & Peril of Pension Income

According to the NIRS (National Institute of Retirement Security) report, more than half of respondents held favorable views of pensions, with Millennials expressing the highest favorability at 81%. In addition, three-quarters of all respondents across all age groups (Silent Generation, Baby Boomer, Gen X, and Millennials) agreed that those with pensions are more likely to experience a secure retirement (figs. 15 and 16 in the report), and later, the survey showed broad agreement that pensions provide better retirement security than 401(k) plans (fig. 19).

NIRS (National Institute of Retirement Security)

NIRS (National Institute of Retirement Security)

That said, those who are living on fixed incomes could face greater challenges as inflation continues to affect the economy, according to investment managers at a CNBC Financial Advisor Summit. As a summary of the summit noted, "Americans are generally living longer lives, which means their money must stretch over more time in retirement."

The prospect of a lengthy retirement, and more recently the emergence of high inflation, means that savers, even those with pensions, need to consider investing in stocks or stock funds. While these are riskier, they deliver the prospect of greater returns that a longer retirement will require.

Assuming risk is uncomfortable for most investors, particularly for those generations that have followed Boomers, because these cohorts have experienced several significant downdrafts in the market, and are less confident that it will continue to deliver positive returns. However, one of the greatest risks to a secure retirement is, paradoxically, not taking enough risk.

Not all stock risk is the same. There are a variety of stocks, and some are more appropriate than others. Generally speaking, riskier stocks, like high growth technology companies with volatility in their earnings are thought to be more appropriate for younger savers, because they have more time to overcome the losses these kinds of investments may provoke. On the other hand, consumer products companies and utility companies are less exciting, but tend to be more stable. Parsing and managing the risks of stock investments is challenging, and all but a few investors should get the help of a qualified financial advisor.

What About Bonds?

Since the Great Recession, stocks have outperformed bonds over the last ten years, and this, among other trends, had led investors to argue that There Is No Alternative (TINA) to stocks. But the recent market downtrend and the Fed's efforts in fighting inflation has led to rising bond yields, and they may soon be taking on an increasingly important role in an investor's portfolio as a defensive measure in keeping volatility out.

In the Treasury market, the yield on 10-year notes are at their highest rates in 40 years. At nearly 4%, they best the average S&P 500 dividend yield, ~1.60%, by 240 basis points, and because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the Unites States, carry no risk. Despite the turmoil in the market, investors are, at this moment, no longer confronted with TINA, but in fact enjoy TATA: Treasuries Are The Alternative.

It should be noted that within the bond market, Treasury securities are the tip of the iceberg. There are corporate, municipal and mortgage bonds, among others, and because these bonds don’t carry the guarantee of the U.S. Treasury, their yields are even higher. For instance, investment grade corporate bonds are yielding about 5.7%, mortgage-backed bonds are yielding about 4.7%. And non-investment grade bonds, sometimes knowns as high yield or junk debt, are yielding about 8.7%.

These are compelling yields, but investors should be wary of jumping from the fire of the stock market to the frying pan of the bond market. High grade corporates and riskless Treasury securities may enable investors to accomplish their longer term objectives without exposure to the steep losses that stocks can inflict on them.

Mind The Millennials

According to the NIRS report, "Millennials were more likely than other generations to take actions that could harm their long-term financial and retirement security such as reduced saving or spending retirement savings. Millennials also were much more likely to spend their emergency savings." Subsequently, the report showed that Millennials are the most pessimistic generation when it comes to their own retirement, with more than half anticipating that they will need to work longer, save more money, and cut back on expenses to ensure they have enough in retirement (fig. 8 in the report).

There is, however, broad support across generations for supporting Social Security and for continued investments into the program, and a general desire to see policymakers implement stronger retirement solutions for Americans.

