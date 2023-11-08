News & Insights

US Markets

Changing Brazil's fiscal target now will cause uncertainty, says central bank chief

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 08, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Fabricio de Castro for Reuters ->

Adds comments from Campos Neto, context

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Wednesday that a potential change in the government's target to erase its fiscal deficit next year will create a lot of uncertainty.

Speaking at an event in New York, Campos Neto said that with no target, "people might interpret that your fiscal framework has been abandoned."

This would hamper estimates for spending for the coming years, he said.

A potential change to the target has sparked internal debates in the government, however, the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not ask Congress to modify it, at least for now, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The cost of changing the target outweighs the benefits, Campos Neto said.

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.