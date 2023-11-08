Changing Brazil's fiscal target now will cause uncertainty, says central bank chief

Adds comments from Campos Neto, context

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Wednesday that a potential change in the government's target to erase its fiscal deficit next year will create a lot of uncertainty.

Speaking at an event in New York, Campos Neto said that with no target, "people might interpret that your fiscal framework has been abandoned."

This would hamper estimates for spending for the coming years, he said.

A potential change to the target has sparked internal debates in the government, however, the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not ask Congress to modify it, at least for now, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The cost of changing the target outweighs the benefits, Campos Neto said.

