Changi Airport chairman steps down after acquittal in maid theft case -media

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of Singapore's Changi Airport Group, Liew Mun Leong, has stepped down from his role, days after Singapore's High Court acquitted his former domestic worker of stealing from him and his family, Singapore's Business Times daily reported late on Thursday.

Liew also resigned from his position as a senior international adviser at Temasek International, a spokesman for Temasek said in an email.

The Business Times cited a statement from Liew as saying he had decided to bring forward his retirement from a number of roles with immediate effect.

Reuters was unable to contact Liew immediately.

A spokesman at Changi Airport Group said the airport group would issue a statement later on Thursday.

