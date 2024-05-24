News & Insights

Changhong Jiahua Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. (HK:3991) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. shareholders unanimously approved all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors. The company received a 100% vote in favor for all items, including the issuance and repurchase of shares, and the adoption of amended bye-laws.

