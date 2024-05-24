Changhong Jiahua Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. (HK:3991) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. shareholders unanimously approved all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors. The company received a 100% vote in favor for all items, including the issuance and repurchase of shares, and the adoption of amended bye-laws.

For further insights into HK:3991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.