Changhong Jiahua Renews Beijing Office Lease

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. has announced the renewal of their office lease in Beijing, entering into a new three-year agreement with Beijing Changhong for premises at the Technology Building, starting from June 1, 2024. This transaction is considered connected as Beijing Changhong is partly owned by the company’s controlling shareholder, Sichuan Changhong. The deal, conducted at market rates after arm’s length negotiations, satisfies the necessary reporting and announcement requirements but does not necessitate a shareholder vote.

