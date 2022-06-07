Thanks to DNA sequencing and the genomic revolution, we could be on the cusp of a brand-new era of healthcare solutions that could extend and enhance the quality of human life. Several key biotech companies are pioneering scientific developments that can change everything we know about healthcare.

In the upcoming webcast, Change the DNA of Your Portfolio: Growth Opportunities Through Genomics, Nicholas Grous, Associate Portfolio Manager, ARK Invest, and Simon Barnett, Research Analyst, ARK Invest, will make a deep-dive discussion on the companies driving change in targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, CRISPR technology, and more.

Specifically, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (NYSEArca: ARKG) is an actively managed strategy that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies across multiple sectors, including health care, information technology, materials, energy, and consumer discretionary, that are relevant to the Fund's investment theme of the genomics revolution.

According to ARK Invest, companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business. ARKG will be concentrated in issuers in any industry or group of industries in the health care sector, including issuers having their principal business activities in the biotechnology industry. The companies held in ARKG may be leaders, enablers, or beneficiaries of technologies.

ARKG's portfolio will be comprised of companies engaged in CRISPR technology, targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells, and agricultural biology. Top holdings include: Exact Sciences 8.4$, Ionis Pharmaceuticals 6.3%, Teladoc Health 5.5%, CRISPR Therapeutics 5.0% and Signify Health 4.3%.

"Genomic sequencing is changing the way biological information is collected, processed, and applied. ARKG is focused on the disruptive innovations that are increasing precision, restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and enhancing the quality of life," according to ARK Invest.

