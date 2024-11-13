News & Insights

CHANGE Holdings Sees Strong Q2 Performance Exceeding Forecasts

November 13, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

CHANGE Holdings,Inc. (JP:3962) has released an update.

CHANGE Holdings, Inc. has reported a substantial improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with operating income and interim profits significantly surpassing forecasts due to strong performance in its NEW-IT Transformation and Publitech businesses, as well as strategic cost reductions. Despite this strong performance, the company maintains its full-year forecast due to uncertainties in predicting future results.

