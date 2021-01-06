Markets
Change Healthcare To Combine With OptumInsight - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Change Healthcare (CHNG) have agreed to combine. Change Healthcare will join with OptumInsight. The agreement calls for the acquisition of Change Healthcare's common stock for $25.75 per share. The acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to UnitedHealth Group's net and adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.20 and $0.50 respectively in 2022, advancing strongly in subsequent years.

"Together we will help streamline and inform the vital clinical, administrative and payment processes on which health care providers and payers depend to serve patients," said Andrew Witty, President of UnitedHealth Group and CEO of Optum.

