News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

Change Healthcare network hit by cybersecurity attack

February 21, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group-owned UNH.N Change Healthcare said on its status page that it was hit by a cybsecurity attack on its systems on Wednesday, saying the disruption will last at least through the day.

The Tennessee-based company, which is a national provider of healthcare cost transparency and consumer engagement solutions, said it was facing enterprise-wide connectivity issues that started at 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT).

"Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare said on its status page, adding that its experts are working to address this matter.

It didn't give more details regarding the cybersecurity issue.

Change Healthcare did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.