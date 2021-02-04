Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. The bottom line also improved 3% year over year.

Revenue Details

Revenues declined 2.9% from the prior-year period to $785.1 million in the reported quarter. Further, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Segmental Analysis

Change Healthcare operates through three segments — Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, Technology-Enabled Services and Postage and Eliminations.



Software and Analytics



Revenues at this segment totaled $372.2 million, down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Network Solutions



Revenues at this segment were $192.6 million, up 27.8% year over year.

Technology-Enabled Services



Revenues at this segment amounted to $222.5 million, down 7.8% year over year.



Postage and Eliminations



Revenues at this segment totaled $22 million, down 23.4% year over year.

Margin Analysis

Total operating expenses were $722.4 million, up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.



In the quarter under review, Change Healthcare reported operating income of $62.7 million, which plunged 34.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $137.4 million compared with $167.5 million in the preceding quarter.



Cumulative cash provided operating activities at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2021 amounted to $487.2 million compared with cash flow from operating activities of $400.9 million in the year-ago period.

Merger Update

On Jan 5, 2021, Change Healthcare and OptumInsight — a diversified health services company — which is also part of UnitedHealth Group, made an agreement to combine. Per the terms of the agreement, OptumInsight (through a wholly-owned subsidiary) will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Change Healthcare common stock for $25.75 per share in cash. The merger is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2021.

Guidance

Given the recently proposed merger agreement, Change Healthcare will not be issuing financial guidance going forward.

Wrapping Up

Change Healthcare exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 on a mixed note, wherein earnings and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The Network Solutions recorded solid performance in the quarter under review.



During the quarter under review, the company launched Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics, which is an innovative national data resource that will enable health systems, insurers, and life sciences organizations to explore how geodemographic factors impact patient outcomes.



Also, the company entered into an agreement with Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group with respect to the launch of Delphi's enhanced COVIDcast real-time COVID-19 indicators.



Additionally, Change Healthcare completed the divestiture of Capacity Management business, which helped its strategy to focus on and invest in core aspects of its business to drive growth and accelerate innovation.



These developments have impacted the company’s overall performance and are likely to advance growth in the near term.



However, cut-throat competition remains a concern. Also, weak performance of the Software and Analytics, and Technology-Enabled Services segments is a woe. Decline in operating income remains a headwind.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Change Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, Abbott Laboratories ABT and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



PerkinElmer reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 per share by 9.7%. Revenues of $1.36 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 7.7%.



AngioDynamics reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of a penny against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 2 cents. Revenues of $72.8 million beat the consensus mark by 8%.



Abbott reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. Fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $10.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9%.

