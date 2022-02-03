Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q3 Earnings in Line, Revenues Beat

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net loss per share was 8 cents in the quarter, against the year-ago quarter’s net income of a penny.

Revenue Details

Revenues rose 10.3% from the prior-year period to $866.1 million in the reported quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Segmental Analysis

Change Healthcare operates through three segments — Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, Technology-Enabled Services and Postage and Eliminations.



Software and Analytics



Revenues at this segment totaled $386 million, up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Network Solutions



Revenues at this segment were $226.9 million, up 17.8% year over year.

Technology-Enabled Services



Revenues at this segment were $232.8 million, up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Postage and Eliminations



Revenues at this segment totaled $20.3 million, down 7.7% year over year.

Margin Analysis

Total operating expenses were $837.4 million, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.



In the quarter under review, Change Healthcare reported an operating income of $28.7 million, compared with $62.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $96 million, compared with $80.4 million in the preceding quarter.



Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fiscal third quarter amounted to $438.8 million compared with $487.2 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Given the proposed merger agreement (with OptumInsight), Change Healthcare will not be issuing financial guidance going forward.

Wrapping Up

Change Healthcare exited the third-quarter fiscal 2022 on a mixed note, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. The company exhibited robust performance across Software and Analytics, Network Solutions and Technology-Enabled segments in the quarter under review. Collaborations and expansion of Stratus Imaging PACS were the business highlights in the quarter.



However, cut-throat competition remains a headwind. Weak performance at the Postage and Eliminations segment is a woe. Higher operating expenses are concerning.

Currently, Change Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

