Change Financial Ltd Expands Global Payment Solutions

October 28, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Change Financial Ltd is making waves in the financial market with its innovative payment solutions, offering services like digital and virtual card issuing, and transaction processing for major card schemes. The company caters to over 150 banks and fintechs in more than 40 countries, utilizing its core products, Vertexon and PaySim, to drive growth and efficiency in the banking ecosystem.

