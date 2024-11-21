News & Insights

Changan Minsheng Reveals Unverified Offer Amidst Key Meetings

November 21, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. has received a potential offer from an unidentified party, although the legitimacy of the offer is in question due to unverified resources. The company urges shareholders and investors to exercise caution while trading its shares. Upcoming meetings will address important resolutions including share subscriptions and amendments to the Articles of Association.

