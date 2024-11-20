News & Insights

Changan Minsheng Halts Trading Pending Inside Information

November 20, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 20, 2024, pending an announcement concerning inside information. This move has sparked curiosity in the financial community, as investors eagerly await further details about the company’s internal developments.

