Changan Minsheng Declares Final Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (DE:W8R) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. has declared a final dividend of RMB 0.2 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with shareholder approval slated for June 28, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for July 3, 2024, and the payment is scheduled for September 27, 2024. Notably, a 10% withholding tax will be applied to non-resident enterprise shareholders.

