Changan Minsheng APLL Plans New Share Issuance

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. is set to hold an H shareholders class meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss and approve special resolutions including a share subscription agreement and the issuance of 40 million new shares. The meeting aims to address key financial maneuvers, such as setting the subscription price and authorizing the board to manage the share issuance. This move could influence the company’s stock dynamics and shareholder value significantly.

