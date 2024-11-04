Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Plans New Share Issuance

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting on November 22, 2024, in Chongqing, China, to discuss and potentially approve key resolutions regarding a significant share subscription. This includes the issuance of 40 million new shares, a whitewash waiver, and changes to the company’s registered capital. Such developments could impact the company’s stock and shareholder structure, making it a notable event for investors to watch.

