Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Announces Share Subscription Plans

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. has released a circular detailing a connected transaction involving a proposed subscription of new domestic shares and amendments to its Articles of Association. Shareholders are advised to review the provided documentation before voting on these matters at upcoming meetings. The company has also issued a caution to investors regarding the uncertainty of the share subscription process.

