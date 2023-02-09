Chang Mike F Cuts Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Fintel reports that Chang Mike F has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.27MM shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL). This represents 15.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.36MM shares and 16.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.09% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $38.42. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $803MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual EPS is $3.52, an increase of 21.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 21,876K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,624K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 0.53% over the last quarter.

XSD - SPDR Semiconductor ETF holds 822K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 0.10% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 694K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 660K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.