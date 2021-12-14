Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive. Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé, shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.

The other big question is how long the maker of two-tone slingbacks remains in private hands. Chanel recently started publishing financial accounts and even details of its carbon emissions https://services.chanel.com/media/files/Press-Release-2020-Results-ENG-FINAL.pdf, driving speculation it was preparing a listing. That would be a big deal. Luxury rival Hermès International trades at 43 times trailing EBITDA. By that measure, Chanel could be worth $111 billion. Nair’s lack of experience as public-company CEO suggests a listing is not to be. Investment bankers will be crying into their quilted handbags. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

