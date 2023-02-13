Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.21MM shares of Zevia PBC (ZVIA). This represents 2.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.94MM shares and 5.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.95% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zevia PBC is $5.67. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Zevia PBC is $205MM, an increase of 26.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 31,742K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,022K shares representing 49.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,251K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 944K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 699K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 107.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 580K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 74.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 511.43% over the last quarter.

Zevia PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

