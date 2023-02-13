Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in TriMas (TRS)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of TriMas Corp (TRS). This represents 7.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.45MM shares and 8.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.22% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriMas is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 59.22% from its latest reported closing price of $30.11.

The projected annual revenue for TriMas is $937MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 53.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriMas. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 57,230K shares. The put/call ratio of TRS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,175K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 34.10% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,931K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 2,907K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,645K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 53.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,511K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Trimas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

