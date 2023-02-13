Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Standex International (SXI)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of Standex International Corp (SXI). This represents 5.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.67MM shares and 5.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standex International is $147.90. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of $116.40.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is $764MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual EPS is $6.72, an increase of 15.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.11%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 13,020K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 4.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 877K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 613K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 52.67% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 529K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 2.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Standex International Declares $0.28 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $116.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Standex International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.