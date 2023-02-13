Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.67MM shares of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL). This represents 2.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.39MM shares and 5.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.86% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $42.50. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from its latest reported closing price of $37.00.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is $1,273MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, an increase of 31.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 112,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,244K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,164K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,034K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,770K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,582K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,574K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

