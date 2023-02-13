Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI). This represents 3.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.47MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.51% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is $127.65. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from its latest reported closing price of $95.61.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is $839MM, an increase of 10.68%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, a decrease of 3.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.31%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 21,055K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 3,671K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 10.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 38.72% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 794K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 659K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 90.14% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 565K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 1.37% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

