Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.75MM shares and 5.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for John Bean Technologies is $109.75. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $107.89.

The projected annual revenue for John Bean Technologies is $2,337MM, an increase of 13.20%. The projected annual EPS is $5.41, an increase of 38.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Bean Technologies. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBT is 0.23%, a decrease of 15.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 39,601K shares. The put/call ratio of JBT is 4.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,329K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 17.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,101K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing a decrease of 66.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,027K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 965K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 20.54% over the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $107.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.38%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 0.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

John Bean Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

