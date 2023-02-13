Stocks
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)

February 13, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.26MM shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.69MM shares and 6.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.65% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $59.57. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.65% from its latest reported closing price of $58.03.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $1,645MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60, an increase of 73.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 101,210K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IART / Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Ownership

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,210K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares, representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 4,216K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,173K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,121K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 2,956K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information
This description is provided by the company.

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

