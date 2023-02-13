Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.09MM shares of Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK). This represents 2.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 9.69MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 68.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.56% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands is $29.89. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from its latest reported closing price of $22.89.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands is $1,461MM, an increase of 11.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, a decrease of 8.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.35%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 171,897K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,988K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,270K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 19.08% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 5,824K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,130K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,944K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 71.58% over the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

