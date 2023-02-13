Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF). This represents 1.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.08MM shares and 5.91% of the company, a decrease in shares of 82.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $68.44. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of $71.32.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $493MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 24.89%.

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 10.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.31%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 60,107K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,643K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,807K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 39.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,472K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,357K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing a decrease of 31.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 3.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 29.67% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

