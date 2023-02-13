Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Conmed (CNMD)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Conmed Corp (CNMD). This represents 4.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.49MM shares and 5.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conmed is $114.41. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $97.91.

The projected annual revenue for Conmed is $1,230MM, an increase of 17.65%. The projected annual EPS is $3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conmed. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 44,550K shares. The put/call ratio of CNMD is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,226K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,066K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,739K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 0.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,488K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,375K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 82.99% over the last quarter.

Conmed Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 5, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $97.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.89%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Conmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

