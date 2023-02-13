Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO). This represents 5.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.17MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.38% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Argo Group International Holdings is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $29.80 to a high of $30.98. The average price target represents an increase of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of $29.39.

The projected annual revenue for Argo Group International Holdings is $1,668MM, a decrease of 12.30%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Group International Holdings. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGO is 0.22%, a decrease of 25.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 37,750K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Voce Capital Management holds 3,318K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,892K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 75.21% over the last quarter.

Enstar Group holds 1,700K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,293K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 38.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,047K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 79.06% over the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance. The Company offers excess and surplus lines, select markets, and international specialty insurance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

