ChampionX reports Q3 adjusted EPS 44c, consensus 46c

Reports Q3 revenue $906.53M, consensus $932.24M. “The third quarter demonstrated the resiliency of our ChampionX (CHX) portfolio as we delivered strong adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and generated robust free cash flow. These results were the direct result of our employees around the world remaining laser-focused on serving our customers well, and I am grateful to them for their dedication to our corporate purpose of improving lives,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran Somasundaram said.

