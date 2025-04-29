CHAMPIONX Earnings Results: $CHX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHAMPIONX ($CHX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $864,460,000, missing estimates of $904,901,167 by $-40,441,167.
CHAMPIONX Insider Trading Activity
CHAMPIONX insiders have traded $CHX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DERIC D. BRYANT (See remarks) sold 49,303 shares for an estimated $1,482,053
CHAMPIONX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of CHAMPIONX stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,261,744 shares (+490.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,496,819
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,825,125 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,625,148
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,240,817 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,737,814
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,222,296 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,234,228
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 1,101,100 shares (+373.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,938,909
- FMR LLC removed 974,894 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,507,367
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 844,301 shares (+135.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,956,544
CHAMPIONX Government Contracts
We have seen $187,200 of award payments to $CHX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
CHAMPIONX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
CHAMPIONX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Phillip Jungwirth from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 02/10/2025
