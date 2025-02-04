News & Insights

ChampionX Corporation Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Robust Cash Flow Generation

February 04, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

ChampionX reported Q4 2024 revenue of $912 million, with net income of $82.8 million and strong cash flow results.

ChampionX Corporation announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $912 million, net income of $82.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $212.3 million, marking an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%. For the full year, the company achieved a net income of $320.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $784.7 million, with cash provided by operating activities totaling $589.7 million. CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram highlighted the resilience of ChampionX's cash flow and the strength of its operating model, which was evident in its ability to generate strong free cash flow. Additionally, the company continues to pursue strategic growth opportunities and announced its agreement to be acquired by SLB in an all-stock transaction, which has received approval from both the board and stockholders but is still subject to regulatory conditions.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth-quarter revenue of $912.0 million reflects a 1% increase sequentially, indicating seasonal strength in the Production Chemical Technologies segment.
  • Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $212.3 million results in a robust 23.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, the highest level achieved by ChampionX to date.
  • Generated significant free cash flow of $170.1 million during the fourth quarter, converting 80% of adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating strong cash flow resiliency.
  • For the full year 2024, ChampionX achieved a net income of $320.3 million, reflecting continued growth and improved profitability compared to the previous year.

Potential Negatives

  • ChampionX has discontinued providing quarterly guidance and will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance and reduce investor communication.
  • The sequential decline in revenue from the Production & Automation Technologies business during the fourth quarter may raise concerns about the company's ability to sustain growth in that segment.
  • The announcement of ChampionX's pending acquisition by SLB may create anxiety among customers and employees regarding the future operational direction and stability of the company.

FAQ

What were ChampionX's fourth-quarter 2024 revenue and net income?

ChampionX reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $912.0 million and a net income of $82.8 million.

How much adjusted EBITDA did ChampionX achieve for Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for ChampionX in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $212.3 million.

What is the expected outlook for ChampionX in 2025?

ChampionX anticipates another positive performance year in 2025, driven by global oil production growth.

What was ChampionX's total free cash flow for the full year 2024?

ChampionX generated $460.5 million in free cash flow for the full year 2024.

What significant agreement did ChampionX announce in 2024?

ChampionX announced an agreement to be acquired by SLB in an all-stock transaction on April 2, 2024.

  • Fourth-quarter revenue of


    $912.0 million




  • Fourth-quarter net income attributable to ChampionX of


    $82.8 million




  • Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of


    $212.3 million




  • Fourth-quarter income before income taxes margin of 13.0%




  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%




  • Fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of


    $207.3 million


    and free cash flow of


    $170.1 million






  • Full-year net income attributable to ChampionX of


    $320.3 million




  • Full-year adjusted EBITDA of


    $784.7 million




  • Full-year cash from operating activities of $


    589.7 million


    and free cash flow of


    $460.5 million








THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 results. For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue was $912.0 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $82.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $212.3 million. Income before income taxes margin was 13.0%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.3%. Cash provided by operating activities was $207.3 million, and free cash flow was $170.1 million.





CEO Commentary




“2024 was a year in which we continued to demonstrate the unique nature of ChampionX’s cash flow resiliency, driven by the strength of our high-margin operating model and capital-light portfolio of businesses. We delivered robust adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and generated strong free cash flow. Our differentiated performance is the direct result of our employees around the world remaining committed to serving our customers well and living our continuous improvement culture daily. I am thankful and humbled to lead such a remarkably dedicated team,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.



“During the fourth quarter of 2024, we generated revenue of $912 million, which increased 1% sequentially, driven by seasonal strength in our Production Chemical Technologies business. Sequential growth in Production Chemical Technologies was offset by typical seasonal declines in our Production & Automation Technologies business into the year-end holidays. For the full year 2024, we generated revenue of $3.6 billion, and we grew our North America revenue by 3% year-over-year, driven by particular strength in the Permian basin. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $83 million, income before income taxes margin of 13.0%, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $212 million, representing a 23.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, our highest level as ChampionX, which speaks to the continued productivity and profitability focus of our team. For the full year 2024, we generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $320 million, income before income taxes margin of 12.2%, a 90 basis point increase over the prior year, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $785 million, representing a 21.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, an increase of 107 basis points year-over-year.



“We once again demonstrated our strong cash flow profile. Cash flow from operating activities was $207 million during the fourth quarter, which represented 250% of net income attributable to ChampionX, and includes a $48 million tax payment deferred from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. We generated robust free cash flow of $170 million during the fourth quarter, converting 80% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. Cash flow from operating activities was $590 million for the full year 2024, which represented 184% of net income attributable to ChampionX. For the full year 2024, we generated free cash flow of $460 million and achieved 59% adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion. Our balance sheet and financial position remain strong, ending the year with approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity, including $508 million of cash and $675 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.



“As we look ahead to 2025, we expect global oil production to grow, and given our differentiated and resilient production-oriented portfolio, we expect another year of positive performance relative to general oil and gas market activity.”





Agreement to be Acquired by SLB




On April 2, 2024, SLB (NYSE: SLB) and ChampionX jointly announced a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for SLB to purchase ChampionX in an all-stock transaction.   The transaction was unanimously approved by the ChampionX board of directors and the transaction received the approval of the ChampionX stockholders at a special meeting held on June 18, 2024.   The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



ChampionX may continue to pay its regular quarterly cash dividends with customary record and payment dates, subject to certain limitations under the Merger Agreement.   Given the pending acquisition of ChampionX by SLB, ChampionX has discontinued providing quarterly guidance and will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.





Production Chemical Technologies




Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $569.7 million, an increase of $10.1 million, or 2%, sequentially, due to seasonally higher volumes in certain international markets and higher volumes in North America.



Segment operating profit was $103.6 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $133.5 million. Segment operating profit margin was 18.2%, an increase of 259 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.4%, an increase of 187 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to volumes and product mix.





Production & Automation Technologies




Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $269.6 million, a decrease of $6.1 million, or 2%, sequentially, due primarily to seasonality in our North American businesses into the year-end holidays.



Revenue from digital products was $62.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.4 million, or 7.5%, compared to $57.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Segment operating profit was $39.0 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $70.7 million. Segment operating profit margin was 14.5%, an increase of 210 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 26.2%, an increase of 100 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to productivity improvements and product mix.





Drilling Technologies




Drilling Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $51.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or flat, sequentially, in-line with flat sequential U.S. rig count activity.



Segment operating profit was $10.7 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $12.3 million. Segment operating profit margin was 20.6%, a decrease of 160 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.7%, a decrease of 112 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to slightly higher operating costs.





Reservoir Chemical Technologies




Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $21.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 7%, sequentially, due primarily to higher product volumes.



Segment operating profit was $2.3 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $3.8 million. Segment operating profit margin was 10.5%, as compared to 8.2% in the prior quarter, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 17.1%, an increase of 106 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to higher product volumes.





Other Business Highlights: Production Chemical Technologies and Reservoir Chemical Technologies





  • Chosen by a Canadian operator to be their sole supply partner for production chemical programs to support longer asset life for the customer’s project.


  • Awarded SAGD accounts with a Canadian oil sands operator after a well-executed ChampionX pursuit, trial and transition. This success is expected to lead to additional growth opportunities with the customer in 2025.


  • Achieved growth with a national oil company in Central Asia through technology and alignment to the customer’s key business drivers. Organized technical workshops and reviews leading to the implementation of a paraffin treatment program with the customer.


  • Secured a new contract for the provision of chemical injection skids for Drag Reducing Agents (“DRA”) as part of a new development in Eastern Africa.


  • Executed a successful field trial for an innovative AAHI (hydrate inhibitor) with a major operator in Egypt. This strategic initiative is expected to assist the customer with significantly boosting production and enhancing operational efficiency.


  • Successfully qualified corrosion inhibitors for an existing gas field in Qatar. This achievement marks a significant step in supporting asset integrity assurance and commitment to delivering reliable solutions to the industry.


  • Qualified a new Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitor for a major gas field operated by a major national oil company in the Middle East region. This innovative solution delivers higher value, efficiency, and a lower total cost of operation.


  • Instituted notable customer-centric innovations, including the Right Products campaign which delivered 12 new chemistry innovations, the ParaClear

    (R)

    program for paraffin remediation, and the full-time Flowback Team with new product lines and digital tools.


  • Advanced digital capabilities, including MyAnalytics platform for sales representatives, the Sensor Team for equipment monitoring, and a trial of a Centralized Ordering system to streamline orders.


  • Delivered on our first RenewIQ+

    (R)

    opportunity, pumping a Reservoir Chemical Technologies chemistry in conjunction with our standard RenewIQ

    (R)

    offering.


  • Gained significant commercial traction among key customers with Reservoir Chemical Technologies’ new acidizing technology. This innovative system has been evaluated by a major Middle East operator and recognized as one of the top-performing solutions in the market. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing sustainable, high-performance solutions that align with the evolving needs of the industry.







Other Business Highlights: Production & Automation Technologies





  • Expanded the portfolio of recently acquired RMSpumptools into North America, delivering new solutions to a major oil company in the Permian basin using permanent magnet motor technology. Additional interest and growth with customers are building into 2025.


  • Introduced the SMARTEN™ Lite rod pump controller, which offers an economical automation solution for marginal, low-producing rod pump wells. This new technology was successfully operating on 60 new wells in Q4 2024, helping operators gain 24/7 surveillance and remote control of their rod pump assets with a low-cost edge computing device that requires minimal hardware and setup.


  • Continuing to see strong market penetration and interest in Artificial Lift Performance’s Pump Checker software offering. Software license counts have increased by more than 30% since the February 2024 acquisition, with a focused growth on gas lift/plunger lift well applications.


  • Successfully added well density to a performance-based integrated production optimization (“IPO”) project recently secured with a customer in the Permian basin, and extended the reach of this holistic solution with an additional customer in the Permian. The IPO solution combines artificial lift, chemicals and chemical injection systems with digital automation, controls, data management, and optimization services to drive incremental production with effective cost management for operators.


  • Deployed a large SOOFIE™ continuous emissions monitoring system for an operator in the Middle East. Based on initial results, the customer plans to deploy additional fixed emissions monitoring systems as well as incorporate the ChampionX Aura™ optical gas imaging camera in the field. Our technology was selected based on its proven capabilities and ChampionX collaboration with the field team to assure a steady stream of high-quality data. The SOOFIE continuous monitoring system provides real-time, 24/7 surveillance of methane and other greenhouse gases at oil and gas facilities and landfills.


  • Completed installations of ChampionX’s AnX™ coiled rod technology with a Middle East operator. Based on the excellent performance of this corrosion-resistant coiled rod, the customer has ordered product to install in additional wells in 2025. AnX recently won the Gulf Energy Excellence award for Best Production Technology and has demonstrated dramatic run life improvement in highly corrosive applications in multiple geographies around the world.


  • Successfully completed the initial installations of a full rod pumping solution on a very challenging application in Colombia. The solution brings together both the downhole rods and pump with ChampionX’s rod lift production optimization software. The customer reports that results are exceeding expectations, with production increasing by 35% while reducing operating costs through optimizing resources required to operate the wells.


  • Expanded production optimization software capabilities with customers in Peru and Argentina. Our XSPOC™ software has been implemented across more than 300 wells in Peru and additional licenses are planned in Q1 2025. In Argentina, a customer implemented the software across three fields. By delivering diagnostic insights and actionable recommendations, XSPOC software enables customers to enhance well performance, increase production, and reduce operating costs.





About Non-GAAP Measures




In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, and free cash flow to revenue ratio are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX’s overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.





About ChampionX




ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at

www.ChampionX.com

.





Forward-Looking Statements




This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the proposed transaction between SLB and ChampionX, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction and the anticipated timing of the transaction, and information regarding the businesses of SLB and ChampionX, including expectations regarding outlook and all underlying assumptions, SLB’s and ChampionX’s objectives, plans and strategies, information relating to operating trends in markets where SLB and ChampionX operate, statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that SLB or ChampionX intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future.   Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management.   All statements in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of the words “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “targets,” “may,” “can,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “projected,” “projections,” “precursor,” “forecast,” “ambition,” “goal,” “scheduled,” “think,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “see,” “likely,” and other similar expressions or variations, but not all forward-looking statements include such words.   These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and which may cause SLB’s or ChampionX’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.   Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to those factors and risks described in Part I, “Item 1. Business”, “Item 1A. Risk Factors”, and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in SLB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 24, 2024 and Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in ChampionX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 6, 2024, and each of their respective, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These include, but are not limited to, and in each case as a possible result of the proposed transaction on each of SLB and ChampionX: the ultimate outcome of the proposed transaction between SLB and ChampionX, including the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction; the ability to operate the SLB and ChampionX respective businesses, including business disruptions; difficulties in retaining and hiring key personnel and employees; the ability to maintain favorable business relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners; the terms and timing of the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction; the anticipated or actual tax treatment of the proposed transaction; the ability to satisfy closing conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction (including the adoption of the merger agreement in respect of the proposed transaction by ChampionX stockholders); other risks related to the completion of the proposed transaction and actions related thereto; the ability of SLB and ChampionX to integrate the business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies and value creation from the proposed transaction; changes in demand for SLB’s or ChampionX’s products and services;global market political and economic conditions, including in the countries in which SLB and ChampionX operate; the ability to secure government regulatory approvals on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the extent of growth of the oilfield services market generally, including for chemical solutions in production and midstream operations; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, rising interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates, and potential recessionary or depressionary conditions; the impact of shifts in prices or margins of the products that SLB or ChampionX sells or services that SLB or ChampionX provides, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including COVID-19) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; trends in crude oil and natural gas prices, including trends in chemical solutions across the oil and natural gas industries, that may affect the drilling and production activity, profitability and financial stability of SLB’s and ChampionX’s customers and therefore the demand for, and profitability of, their products and services; litigation and regulatory proceedings, including any proceedings that may be instituted against SLB or ChampionX related to the proposed transaction; failure to effectively and timely address energy transitions that could adversely affect the businesses of SLB or ChampionX, results of operations, and cash flows of SLB or ChampionX; and disruptions of SLB’s or ChampionX’s information technology systems.



These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, are included in the Form S-4 and proxy statement/prospectus that was filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.   While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to SLB’s and ChampionX’s respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in SLB’s and ChampionX’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, respectively, and SLB’s and ChampionX’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof.   Neither SLB nor ChampionX undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.



Investor Contact: Byron Pope



byron.pope@championx.com



281-602-0094



Media Contact: John Breed



john.breed@championx.com



281-403-5751




CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenue
$
912,037


$
906,533


$
943,555


$
3,633,983


$
3,758,285

Cost of goods and services

600,154



608,764



661,337



2,445,281



2,618,646


Gross profit

311,883



297,769



282,218



1,188,702



1,139,639

Selling, general and administrative expense

184,722



180,501



147,415



720,632



633,032

(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction and disposal group






57








(29,826
)


12,965

Interest expense, net

12,375



14,137



13,808



55,868



54,562

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

1,697



3,505



14,651



2,490



36,334

Other income, net

(5,026
)


(2,176
)


(7,584
)


(3,337
)


(21,078
)


Income before income taxes

118,115



101,745



113,928



442,875



423,824

Provision for income taxes

33,204



28,078



35,771



115,746



105,105


Net income

84,911



73,667



78,157



327,129



318,719

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,145



1,659



959



6,863



4,481


Net income attributable to ChampionX
$
82,766


$
72,008


$
77,198


$
320,266


$
314,238











Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX:









Basic
$
0.43


$
0.38


$
0.40


$
1.68


$
1.60

Diluted
$
0.43


$
0.37


$
0.39


$
1.65


$
1.57











Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic

190,586



190,496



193,191



190,578



196,083

Diluted

193,487



193,362



196,649



193,643



199,906























CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(UNAUDITED)

December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2023


Assets




Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
507,681


$
288,557

Receivables, net

466,782



534,534

Inventories, net

496,831



521,549

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

92,603



80,777

Total current assets

1,563,897



1,425,417





Property, plant and equipment, net

755,422



773,552

Goodwill

718,944



669,064

Intangible assets, net

258,614



243,553

Other non-current assets

173,375



130,116


Total assets
$
3,470,252


$
3,241,702






Liabilities



Current portion of long-term debt
$
6,203


$
6,203

Accounts payable

455,531



451,680

Other current liabilities

324,138



324,866

Total current liabilities

785,872



782,749





Long-term debt

591,453



594,283

Other long-term liabilities

261,749



203,639


Stockholders’ equity:



ChampionX stockholders’ equity

1,846,437



1,676,622

Noncontrolling interest

(15,259
)


(15,591
)


Total liabilities and equity
$
3,470,252


$
3,241,702











CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(UNAUDITED)

Years Ended December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income
$
327,129


$
318,719

Depreciation and amortization

245,825



235,936

(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction and disposal group

(29,826
)


12,965

Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction

7,086






Deferred income taxes

(22,873
)


(22,272
)

(Gain) on disposal of fixed assets

(443
)


(1,046
)

Receivables

76,569



70,021

Inventories

(8,924
)


18,753

Accounts payable

(399
)


(53,891
)

Other assets

(15,152
)


20,395

Leased assets

(33,767
)


(51,247
)

Other operating items, net

44,456



(8,062
)


Net cash provided by operating activities

589,681



540,271






Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures

(141,310
)


(142,324
)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

12,113



14,545

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

44,292






Purchase of investments

(31,526
)





Sale of investments

24,358






Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(123,269
)






Net cash used for investing activities

(215,342
)


(127,779
)






Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from long-term debt






15,500

Repayment of long-term debt

(6,203
)


(45,176
)

Repurchases of common stock

(49,399
)


(277,575
)

Dividends paid

(70,531
)


(64,980
)

Other

(24,324
)


(934
)


Net cash used for financing activities

(150,457
)


(373,165
)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,758
)


(957
)






Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

219,124



38,370

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

288,557



250,187


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
507,681


$
288,557











CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA




(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


Segment revenue:









Production Chemical Technologies
$
569,662


$
559,539


$
634,137


$
2,288,886


$
2,404,377

Production & Automation Technologies

269,568



275,700



241,294



1,042,369



1,003,146

Drilling Technologies

51,942



51,792



46,821



211,828



215,721

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

21,937



20,531



21,402



94,296



96,154

Corporate and other

(1,072
)


(1,029
)


(99
)


(3,396
)


38,887

Total revenue
$
912,037


$
906,533


$
943,555


$
3,633,983


$
3,758,285












Income (loss) before income taxes:









Segment operating profit (loss):









Production Chemical Technologies
$
103,567


$
87,260


$
102,179


$
364,047


$
350,216

Production & Automation Technologies

39,027



34,136



22,110



123,840



118,409

Drilling Technologies

10,703



11,501



8,679



78,469



45,481

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

2,294



1,675



3,907



12,078



10,541

Total segment operating profit

155,591



134,572



136,875



578,434



524,647

Corporate and other

25,101



18,690



9,139



79,691



46,261

Interest expense, net

12,375



14,137



13,808



55,868



54,562

Income before income taxes
$
118,115


$
101,745


$
113,928


$
442,875


$
423,824












Operating profit margin / income (loss) before income taxes margin:









Production Chemical Technologies

18.2
%


15.6
%


16.1
%


15.9
%


14.6
%

Production & Automation Technologies

14.5
%


12.4
%


9.2
%


11.9
%


11.8
%

Drilling Technologies

20.6
%


22.2
%


18.5
%


37.0
%


21.1
%

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

10.5
%


8.2
%


18.3
%


12.8
%


11.0
%

ChampionX Consolidated

13.0
%


11.2
%


12.1
%


12.2
%


11.3
%












Adjusted EBITDA









Production Chemical Technologies
$
133,475


$
120,622


$
139,107


$
489,549


$
506,991

Production & Automation Technologies

70,739



69,604



52,800



259,531



232,672

Drilling Technologies

12,321



12,867



10,361



54,411



51,986

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

3,751



3,292



5,501



18,343



18,498

Corporate and other

(8,021
)


(8,873
)


(9,624
)


(37,112
)


(38,926
)

Adjusted EBITDA
$
212,265


$
197,512


$
198,145


$
784,722


$
771,221












Adjusted EBITDA margin









Production Chemical Technologies

23.4
%


21.6
%


21.9
%


21.4
%


21.1
%

Production & Automation Technologies

26.2
%


25.2
%


21.9
%


24.9
%


23.2
%

Drilling Technologies

23.7
%


24.8
%


22.1
%


25.7
%


24.1
%

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

17.1
%


16.0
%


25.7
%


19.5
%


19.2
%

ChampionX Consolidated

23.3
%


21.8
%


21.0
%


21.6
%


20.5
%























CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


Net income attributable to ChampionX
$
82,766


$
72,008


$
77,198


$
320,266


$
314,238

Pre-tax adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction and disposal group

(1)






57








(29,826
)


12,965

Russia sanctions compliance and impacts

(2)

73



109



160



366



1,209

Restructuring and other related charges

2,704



5,317



2,407



17,657



13,387

Merger transaction costs

(3)

14,434



8,312








37,805



245

Acquisition costs and related adjustments

(4)

75



753



(6,817
)


2,634



(12,670
)

Intellectual property defense

158



69



638



1,537



1,545

Merger-related indemnification responsibility

(5)

100













100



722

Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage











660



305



3,162

Foreign currency transaction losses, net

1,697



3,505



14,651



2,490



36,334

Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction
















7,086






Tax impact of adjustments

(5,565
)


(4,259
)


(2,600
)


(10,480
)


(12,650
)


Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX

96,442



85,871



86,297



349,940



358,487

Tax impact of adjustments

5,565



4,259



2,600



10,480



12,650

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,145



1,659



959



6,863



4,481

Depreciation and amortization

62,534



63,508



58,710



245,825



235,936

Provision for income taxes

33,204



28,078



35,771



115,746



105,105

Interest expense, net

12,375



14,137



13,808



55,868



54,562


Adjusted EBITDA
$
212,265


$
197,512


$
198,145


$
784,722


$
771,221


_______________________




























(1)
Amounts represents the and the gain on the sale and leaseback of certain buildings and land during 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the loss recorded to properly adjust the carrying value of our Chemical Technologies operations in Russia to the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell .

(2)
Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.

(3)
Includes costs incurred during 2024 in relation to the Merger Agreement with Schlumberger Limited, including third party legal and professional fees.

(4)
Includes costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses and revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the merger transaction with Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) to acquire the Chemical Technologies business, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement, as well as costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a fair value adjustment to contingent consideration on a prior acquisition as well as the settlement of an item pursuant to the tax matters agreement with Ecolab.

(5)
Expense related to the June 3, 2020 merger transaction with Ecolab in which we acquired the Chemical Technologies business.















































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX
$
0.43


$
0.37


$
0.39


$
1.65


$
1.57

Per share adjustments:









(Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction and disposal group
















(0.15
)


0.06

Russia sanctions compliance and impacts





















Restructuring and other related charges

0.01



0.03



0.01



0.09



0.07

Merger transaction costs

0.07



0.04








0.20






Acquisition costs and related adjustments











(0.03
)


0.01



(0.06
)

Intellectual property defense
















0.01



0.01

Merger-related indemnification responsibility
























Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage











0.01








0.02

Foreign currency transaction losses

0.01



0.02



0.07



0.01



0.18

Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction
















0.04






Tax impact of adjustments

(0.02
)


(0.02
)


(0.01
)


(0.05
)


(0.06
)


Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX
$
0.50


$
0.44


$
0.44


$
1.81


$
1.79























CHAMPIONX CORPORATION




RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


Production Chemical Technologies









Segment operating profit
$
103,567


$
87,260


$
102,179


$
364,047


$
350,216

Non-GAAP adjustments

2,251



7,073



11,194



19,108



51,717

Depreciation and amortization

27,657



26,289



25,734



106,394



105,058

Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
133,475


$
120,622


$
139,107


$
489,549


$
506,991












Production & Automation Technologies









Segment operating profit
$
39,027


$
34,136


$
22,110


$
123,840


$
118,409

Non-GAAP adjustments

75



1,656



1,231



9,807



5,246

Depreciation and amortization

31,637



33,812



29,459



125,884



109,017

Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
70,739


$
69,604


$
52,800


$
259,531


$
232,672












Drilling Technologies









Segment operating profit
$
10,703


$
11,501


$
8,679


$
78,469


$
45,481

Non-GAAP adjustments

306



54



109



(29,523
)


313

Depreciation and amortization

1,312



1,312



1,573



5,465



6,192

Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
12,321


$
12,867


$
10,361


$
54,411


$
51,986












Reservoir Chemical Technologies









Segment operating profit
$
2,294


$
1,675


$
3,907


$
12,078


$
10,541

Non-GAAP adjustments

39



3



4



69



1,486

Depreciation and amortization

1,418



1,614



1,590



6,196



6,471

Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
3,751


$
3,292


$
5,501


$
18,343


$
18,498












Corporate and other









Segment operating profit
$
(37,476
)

$
(32,827
)

$
(22,947
)

$
(135,559
)

$
(100,823
)

Non-GAAP adjustments

16,570



9,336



(839
)


40,693



(1,863
)

Depreciation and amortization

510



481



354



1,886



9,198

Interest expense, net

12,375



14,137



13,808



55,868



54,562

Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
(8,021
)

$
(8,873
)

$
(9,624
)

$
(37,112
)

$
(38,926
)























Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended


Years Ended



Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Dec 31,


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024




2024




2023




2024




2023


Free Cash Flow









Cash provided by operating activities
$
207,250


$
141,298


$
168,953


$
589,681


$
540,271

Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets

(37,117
)


(33,248
)


(29,142
)


(129,197
)


(127,779
)

Free cash flow
$
170,133


$
108,050


$
139,811


$
460,484


$
412,492












Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio









Cash provided by operating activities
$
207,250


$
141,298


$
168,953


$
589,681


$
540,271

Revenue
$
912,037


$
906,533


$
943,555


$
3,633,983


$
3,758,285











Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio

23
%


16
%


18
%


16
%


14
%












Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio









Free cash flow
$
170,133


$
108,050


$
139,811


$
460,484


$
412,492

Revenue
$
912,037


$
906,533


$
943,555


$
3,633,983


$
3,758,285











Free cash flow to revenue ratio

19
%


12
%


15
%


13
%


11
%












Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio









Free cash flow
$
170,133


$
108,050


$
139,811


$
460,484


$
412,492

Adjusted EBITDA
$
212,265


$
197,512


$
198,145


$
784,722


$
771,221











Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio

80
%


55
%


71
%


59
%


53
%





