ChampionX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.095 per Share

ChampionX Corporation declares a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, payable April 25, 2025.

ChampionX Corporation has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on April 25, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by April 4, 2025. The company, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is recognized as a global leader in providing chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment for the oil and gas industry, emphasizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. ChampionX offers innovative products and digital technologies that enhance all aspects of oil and gas production and emissions monitoring. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

ChampionX Corporation is returning value to shareholders by declaring a regular quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, indicating financial stability and profitability.

The scheduled dividend payment demonstrates the company's commitment to providing ongoing returns to investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

Dividend announcements often positively impact stock performance, potentially increasing the company's market valuation.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a lower-than-expected quarterly dividend may indicate potential cash flow issues or a conservative financial outlook, possibly signaling to investors that the company is not in a robust position to increase shareholder returns.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by ChampionX Corporation?

ChampionX Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on April 25, 2025.

What is the record date for the ChampionX dividend?

Shareholders of record for the dividend must be registered by April 4, 2025.

What services does ChampionX Corporation provide?

ChampionX provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and advanced equipment for oil and gas production and drilling.

How can I learn more about ChampionX Corporation?

For more information, visit ChampionX's website at www.championX.com.

$CHX Insider Trading Activity

$CHX insiders have traded $CHX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DERIC D. BRYANT (See remarks) sold 49,303 shares for an estimated $1,482,053

$CHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $CHX stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on April 25, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2025.







About ChampionX







ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at



www.championX.com



.





Investor Contact:





Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094





Media Contact:





John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-5751



