ChampionX (CHX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from ChampionX (CHX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $953.93 million, representing a decrease of 3.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ChampionX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Production & Automation Technologies' will reach $244.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Production Chemical Technologies' reaching $637.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Reservoir Chemical Technologies' should arrive at $25.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Drilling Technologies' of $48.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Production Chemical Technologies' to reach $128.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Production & Automation Technologies' at $55.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.62 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reservoir Chemical Technologies' will likely reach $4.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.44 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Drilling Technologies' will reach $10.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11 million.



