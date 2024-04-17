ChampionX (CHX) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 41.71

The average one-year price target for ChampionX (NasdaqGS:CHX) has been revised to 41.71 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 37.94 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from the latest reported closing price of 36.64 / share.

ChampionX Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2024 will receive the payment on April 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $36.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 11.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChampionX. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHX is -0.45%, a decrease of 213.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 245,793K shares. The put/call ratio of CHX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 8,395K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 35.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,693K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,365K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 28.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,258K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 27.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,140K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 25.93% over the last quarter.

ChampionX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

