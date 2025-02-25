ChampionX Announces Sale Of Drilling Technologies Unit To LongRange Capital

(RTTNews) - ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Tuesday announced an agreement to sell its equity interests in US Synthetic Corporation to LongRange Capital. US Synthetic, based in Orem, Utah, specializes in polycrystalline diamond cutter inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools, forming ChampionX's Drilling Technologies segment.

The transaction is expected to close soon after the completion of the previously announced ChampionX and SLB deal, subject to customary closing conditions.

CHX is currently trading at $29.06 up 1.62 percent or $0.48 on the Nasdaq.

