ChampionX About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CHX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/25, ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.095, payable on 7/25/25. As a percentage of CHX's recent stock price of $24.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.92 per share, with $35.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

In Tuesday trading, ChampionX Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.