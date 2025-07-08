Championing Entrepreneurial Growth and Economic Access: Accion Opportunity Fund

In celebration of our partners and the impactful work they do to expand economic opportunity, we interviewed several of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients to learn more about their roles, backgrounds, and the significance of their missions. We spoke with Meredith Medlin Dooley, Vice President of Partnerships and Programs at Accion Opportunity Fund, about their commitment to advancing economic mobility for underserved small business owners.

Tell us about Accion Opportunity Fund. What is its core mission, and how does it empower economic opportunity for the communities you serve?

Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) is a national community development financial institution (CDFI) with a mission to advance economic mobility for underserved small business owners and communities through affordable financial services, knowledge resources, networks and policy. We believe in expanding access to economic opportunity by creating pathways to financial and knowledge capital.

• We provide hands-on support to small business owners across the country, ensuring affordable and responsible access to the resources, capital, and support they need.

• We advocate for policies that create more economic opportunity.

• We invest in nonprofit-operated facilities throughout the U.S. that provide responsible safety net services to low-income communities.



Can you share a moment when you saw the impact of Accion Opportunity Fund come to life through the eyes of an entrepreneur or community? What change did that moment help spark in terms of financial empowerment?

Accion Opportunity Fund’s impact was exemplified during what Dr. Bernardo Flores, founder of Quality Wet Paint in NYC, described as a sink-or-swim moment for his business. After signing a major contract without the capital to cover payroll, he turned to AOF when a traditional lender declined him. Within just four days, a $41,400 loan was in his account, enabling him to launch the project without delay.

That timely loan didn’t just propel the business forward—it created ripple effects of financial empowerment across Dr. Flores’s community. He now employs up to 30 people, pays well above minimum wage, and offers hands-on training to workers without prior experience. The result is best said by Dr. Flores:

“With this support, we’re creating opportunities for people to pay rent, buy food for their families, and even treat their children to ice cream.”

This moment underscores the power of inclusive capital: unlocking opportunity, creating jobs, and building generational change. Financial empowerment isn’t abstract—it’s tangible, transformative, and felt in the everyday moments that matter most.



Your "Startup Learning Pathway" curriculum represents a new approach to entrepreneurial education. What makes this curriculum distinctive, and how do you anticipate the Nasdaq Foundation's Quarterly Grant helping you measure and amplify its impact?

Accion Opportunity Fund’s digital learning platform offers free, personalized, and highly engaging learning experiences to small business owners. Going far beyond general best practices, the “Starting Your Business” learning pathway will include detailed insights, actionable next steps, and practical tools that entrepreneurs can use to build a strong foundation for their new business. These in-depth benefits have been available in one-on-one settings for years, but the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant is enabling AOF to amplify its impact by offering this service at scale via a digital platform.



What’s one surprising insight or strategy your team has discovered that’s opened up new possibilities for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and build more secure financial futures?

In hindsight, this should not have been quite as surprising to us as it was, but especially over the past five years, we have consistently heard our customers loud and clear: they want to learn from fellow business owners. Advice from corporate executives, academia, and other institutions can be meaningful, but the highest impact has taken place when entrepreneurs learn from each other. This insight has led us to create digital learning experiences in close collaboration with our clients themselves, resulting in highly practical, empathetic, and actionable learning.



What lasting impact do you hope Accion Opportunity Fund will help shape in the communities you serve?

Small business ownership is a proven pathway to economic mobility—empowering parents to support their families and laying the foundation for generational wealth. At Accion Opportunity Fund, we focus on under-resourced and low-income communities that are too often excluded by traditional financial institutions due to rigid underwriting standards. Our approach expands access to capital through a more inclusive credit model, enabling underserved entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. As these businesses scale, they generate lasting impact—creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and fostering resilience in the communities they call home.