Champion Technology Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Champion Technology Holdings (HK:0092) has released an update.

Champion Technology Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 23, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key matters including the re-election of directors and the approval of financial statements. The meeting will also address the potential issuance of additional shares, with the board seeking authorization to exercise such powers within a specified period. Investors will be keen to watch these developments as they could impact the company’s future financial strategies and stock performance.

