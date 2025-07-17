Champion Safe Company Partners with Seaworth Safe Sales to Expand Market Presence in Colorado

Champion Safe partners with Seaworth Safe Sales to enhance market presence and streamline product offerings in the Rocky Mountain region.

Quiver AI Summary

Champion Safe Company, a division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., has announced a strategic partnership with Seaworth Safe Sales to expand its presence in the Rocky Mountain market. This collaboration is seen as a significant move, as demand for premium safes is growing due to outdoor lifestyles and responsible gun ownership in the region. CEO Tom Mihalek emphasized the partnership as a validation of Champion's brand momentum and commitment to quality, showcasing a substantial opening order as a sign of trust in their products. Under Mihalek's leadership since early 2024, Champion has focused on optimizing its product offerings and improving sales through better analytics and dealer feedback. As Champion continues to enhance its reputation and dealer network, it aims to capture market share while reinforcing its dedication to American-made craftsmanship.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a new dealer partnership with Seaworth Safe Sales strengthens Champion Safe's market presence in the Rocky Mountain region, tapping into a growing demand for premium safes.

CEO Tom Mihalek highlights significant financial commitment from Seaworth, indicating strong confidence in Champion Safe's brand and products.

Champion is experiencing increased dealer activations and larger orders from existing dealers, signaling a resurgence in market leadership and customer trust.

Commitment to American craftsmanship and all domestic manufacturing enhances brand appeal to consumers prioritizing quality and patriotism.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes positive dealer partnerships and market growth, it also contains a cautionary note regarding actual future results potentially differing from forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties that may impact the company's performance.



The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to execute its business plan effectively, which could affect investor confidence.



The press release does not provide specific financial metrics or data to support the claims of growth and market share, leaving room for skepticism about the company's assertions.

FAQ

What recent partnership has Champion Safe Company announced?

Champion Safe has partnered with Seaworth Safe Sales to expand its market presence in Colorado's Front Range.

Who leads Champion Safe Company and since when?

Tom Mihalek has been leading Champion Safe Company since early 2024, focusing on strategic growth and product optimization.

What is Champion Safe's commitment in manufacturing?

Champion Safe is committed to American craftsmanship, producing all safes from 100% American-made, high-strength steel with a lifetime warranty.

How is Champion Safe enhancing its product offerings?

Champion has improved internal analytics and dealer feedback to deliver smarter product mixes tailored to market demand.

What is the mission of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.?

The mission is to help Americans protect what they value most with trusted gear, expanding across safes, apparel, and beverages.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

New Leadership at Champion Safe, a Division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), Crystallizes Strategic Vision for Market Share Growth Across Patriotic-Branded Divisions











PROVO, UT, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Champion Safe Company (



www.championsafe.com



), a leading manufacturer of high-security safes and proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, proudly announces its newest dealer partnership with



Seaworth Safe Sales



, a trusted and respected retailer serving Colorado’s Front Range for decades.





The move marks a powerful expansion into the



Rocky Mountain market



, one of the fastest-growing regions for premium safe demand driven by outdoor lifestyles, responsible firearm ownership, and regulated cannabis storage. Seaworth brings deep regional expertise and customer trust, making them an ideal partner for Champion’s next growth chapter.





“The Seaworth partnership is a strong validation of our brand momentum,” said



Tom Mihalek



, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “A six-figure, two-truckload opening order isn’t just a purchase—it’s a commitment to what Champion now stands for: precision, performance, and market readiness. The Seaworth deal isn’t just another dealer activation—it’s a strategic signal that leading dealers like Seaworth believe in what we’re building. And we’re ready to continue to earn that trust every day.”





Since Mihalek took the reins in early 2024, Champion has focused intensely on



product optimization and SKU rationalization



, dialing in the safes customers actually want and cutting the noise. Supported by improved internal analytics, enhanced dealer feedback loops, and refined regional data, Champion is now delivering smarter product mixes tailored to each market segment, customer profile and consumer demand—streamlining inventory and improving sell-through rates.





Seaworth is the latest to tap into that momentum, joining a growing roster of respected dealers embracing Champion’s reengineered path forward.





A little over one year into Tom Mihalek’s leadership the disciplined approach is paying off:



new dealer activations are rising



, existing dealers are increasing their orders, and Champion is regaining ground as a leader in American-made secure storage.





Champion still focuses on quality but American made craftsmanship as All Champion safe models are made from



100% American-made, high-strength steel and equally as important We build all of our own safes. No China-Build imports Lifetime warranty on everything we build.







“We’re proud to have Seaworth Safe Sales on board,” said Jon Minder, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Champion Safe. “Their decision to partner with us reinforces the value of our recent product enhancements, dealer-first approach, and unwavering commitment to American craftsmanship—qualities today’s customers truly demand.”





Champion Safe Company is well-positioned to



grab market share and drive revenue growth



, supported by better tools, better information, and better products. As American Rebel Holdings continues its expansion across safes, apparel, and beverages, the mission remains the same: help Americans protect what they value most—with gear they can trust.







Contact:







ir@americanrebel.com











About Champion Safe Company







Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation. To learn more, visit:



championsafe.com









About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, personal protection products, apparel, and patriotic beverages. The Company continues to evolve as a multi-industry lifestyle brand aligned with American values. Learn more at



americanrebel.com



and



americanrebelbeer.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of dealer expansion, actual revenues for fiscal 2025, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



