Champion Safe Company Achieves Successful Engagement at 154th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits

Champion Safe Company reports strong engagement at the NRA Annual Meetings, highlighting its commitment to security and American craftsmanship.

Quiver AI Summary

Champion Safe Company, a leading safe manufacturer and subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., reported a successful attendance at the 154th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Atlanta, showcasing their range of high-quality gun safes and vault doors. CEO Tom Mihalek noted the enthusiastic participation of NRA members, highlighting their shared values of freedom and security reinforced by Champion’s commitment to American-made products. The event saw significant interest in Champion's offerings, with attendees taking advantage of special promotions, ultimately boosting the brand's visibility. Champion Safe expressed gratitude to the NRA and attendees for contributing to the meeting’s success and emphasized their dedication to protecting American rights and values.

Potential Positives

Strong presence at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits indicates robust brand engagement and interest among target customers.

Enthusiastic response from attendees highlights the company's commitment to American-made products and resonates with values of patriotism and security.

Successful booth traffic and show specials suggest potential for increased sales and customer acquisition following the event.

Potential Negatives

Despite a strong presence at the NRA Annual Meetings, the release lacks specific quantitative data regarding sales or increases in market share, which may raise questions about the overall impact on the company's financial performance.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" suggests uncertainty about future results, potentially highlighting risks that could deter investors or stakeholders.

Transitioning into the beverage industry could divert focus and resources from the core safe manufacturing business, which may concern traditional investors centered on the safety sector.

FAQ

What highlights did Champion Safe Company showcase at the NRA Annual Meetings?

Champion Safe Company showcased their range of gun safes and vault doors, emphasizing strength, fire protection, and craftsmanship.

What is Champion Safe Company's commitment to manufacturing?

Champion Safe Company is committed to building safes with American-made steel and uncompromising strength for superior protection.

How did attendees respond to Champion’s products at the event?

Attendees expressed strong interest, leading to significant traffic and many taking advantage of special offers during the event.

Who is the parent company of Champion Safe Company?

Champion Safe Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB).

Where can I find more information about Champion Safe Company?

More information can be found on their official website at championsafe.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





PROVO, UT, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Champion Safe Company, a leading manufacturer of premium safes and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand (





americanrebel.com





), is proud to announce a strong and successful presence at the 154th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits held this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Champion’s booth saw steady traffic and enthusiastic interest from NRA members passionate about protecting their firearms, their families, and their Second Amendment rights.





“Our team was energized by the incredible passion and patriotism of the NRA members we met in Atlanta,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “It’s clear that Champion’s commitment to building safes with American-made steel and uncompromising strength really resonates with people who care deeply about freedom and security.”





Throughout the event, attendees explored Champion’s full lineup of gun safes and vault doors, drawn to the company’s reputation for superior strength, fire protection, and craftsmanship. Many took advantage of show specials, and the strong interest in Champion products led to a significant boost to the brand during the weekend.





“The NRA Annual Meeting is a reminder of why we do what we do,” Mihalek added. “Champion safes are built to protect the rights, values, and possessions that matter most to Americans.”





Champion Safe Company extends its thanks to the NRA, the City of Atlanta, The Atlanta Safe House and the thousands of attendees who made the 154th Annual Meeting a tremendous success.





For more information about Champion Safe, visit





championsafe.com





.







About Champion Safe Company







Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit





americanrebel.com





and





americanrebelbeer.com





. For investor information, visit





americanrebel.com/investor-relations





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of the meeting, actual effect of the meeting on sales, margin and profit growth, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within AREB’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Contact:











ir@americanrebel.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.