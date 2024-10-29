News & Insights

Champion Iron Sees Shift in Major Holdings

October 29, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced that State Street Global Advisors and its subsidiaries are no longer substantial holders in the company. This change in holdings reflects a shift in the voting securities, indicating possible strategic adjustments by these investment entities. Investors might want to watch how this development influences Champion Iron’s market position and stock performance.

